Shabaz Masoud Defeats Peter McGrail To Win Euro Title & Eyes Inoue & Ball | Matchroom Boxing





Shabaz Masoud outpoints Peter McGrail in Monaco to win the European Super Bantamweight Title and admits a move up in weight could be on the cards. The Maverick has set his sights on World Champions Nick Ball and Naoya Inoue for 2026 after moving 15-0.

