PBC FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS: Fulton vs Roach Jr. | December 6, 2025





In the co-main event, WBC Super Featherweight World Champion O’Shaquie Foster (24-3, 12 KOs) dominated on his way to a unanimous decision over two-division world champion Stephen Fulton Jr. (23-2, 8 KOs) to earn the Interim WBC Lightweight Title.

“The game plan was to stay smart, stay sharp and get him out of there in the later rounds,” said Foster. “But he’s a damn good fighter and a veteran and he knew how to survive.”

A native of Orange, Texas fighting in his home state, Foster looked sharp from the early rounds, using his length and reach advantage to keep Fulton from finding his distance. Foster’s jab was key throughout, but especially in the first six rounds as he landed 41 jabs to Fulton’s 14.

Switching stances throughout the fight, Foster began to increase the pressure in the fight’s second half, landing numerous straight shots that pushed Fulton back. Overall Foster enjoyed a 191 to 56 edge in punches landed.

Fulton tried to move inside during the final rounds in an attempt to land a shot that could change the tide, but more often than not he left himself open to Foster’s counters and was unable to mount a charge of his own. After 12 rounds the judges scored the fight 119-109, 118-110 and 117-111, all for Foster.

“I want Shakur Stevenson,” said Foster. “I’ve been saying it for the longest. But it looks like he’s gonna fight at 140. So I have to choose either 130 or 135. I’ll see what happens and make a decision.”

