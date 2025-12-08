Lara Retains WBA Crown with Dominant Win over González – World Boxing Association

Cuban veteran Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara (32-3-3, 19 KOs) reminded the boxing world that his craft is still very much intact, scoring a wide unanimous decision over Venezuela’s Johan “Manotas” González (36-5, 34 KOs) to retain his WBA world middleweight title at 160 pounds. The bout, staged at San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center, showcased the vast gap in experience and ring IQ between champion and challenger.

The judges’ scorecards told the story: 118–108, 120–106, and 119–107, all for Lara. The Cuban set the tone early, flooring González in the opening round with a sharp, well-timed combination that caught the challenger cold. From there, Lara boxed on his own terms—dictating range with his trademark jab, slick footwork, and crisp counterpunching that systematically defused every attempt by the Venezuelan to apply pressure.

González, known for his knockout power, tried to impose his aggression in the middle rounds, but he never managed to crack Lara’s defensive shell. His determination kept him upright, but the disparity grew as the champion continued to pick him apart. In the twelfth, Lara dropped him again with a clean right hand that left the challenger on unsteady legs. González beat the count and closed the fight with heart, but the outcome had already been sealed.

With this victory, the 42-year-old Lara keeps his world title and proves he remains a master craftsman—an aging tactician who can still outthink and outclass younger, stronger opposition. The win cements his place among the most accomplished Cuban boxers of this era.

For González, the loss is a tough setback in his first major world-title bid. He showed grit and toughness, but two knockdowns and lopsided scorecards made clear the gap between his offensive style and Lara’s high-level experience.

The San Antonio showcase further solidified Lara’s legacy. A world champion in two divisions, he has built a career facing elite names, and this triumph over González not only reinforces his standing but positions him for more marquee nights in 2026.