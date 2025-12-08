Home / Boxing Videos / That left hook! | Gabriel Flores Junior

That left hook! | Gabriel Flores Junior

Stockton’s rising star Gabriel Flores Junior headlines December 13 vs Joe Cordina. The hometown clash at the Adventist Health Arena in California is critical the Flores’s 2026 world title aspirations.

