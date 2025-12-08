Isaac Cruz reacts to draw against Lamont Roach | POST FIGHT INTERVIEW – Pitbull vs Roach





Isaac Cruz went toe-to-to with Lamont Roach in a fight of the year candidate that ended in a draw. Pitbull. After the fight, Isaac Cruz had plenty to say.

“I knew he would stand his ground and go toe-to-toe, but I know how to box too,” said Cruz. “People don’t realize I can box.”

In round seven, Cruz’s attention to the body backfired as referee James Green deducted a crucial point for low blows. With the tide turning in his favor, Roach used his boxing acumen to land clean shots and force Cruz to smother much of his offense.

“I did my job,” said Cruz. “I did my work. The ref was on his side. The judges too. The crowd in San Antonio saw I won this fight…Absolutely I’d do a rematch. With a different referee who is not on his side. The referee took this fight from me.”

