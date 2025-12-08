Teofimo vs Shakur Confirmed for MSG with Launch Presser set for Wednesday

NEW YORK CITY – 8 DECEMBER, 2025: HE Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority has today confirmed that the iconic Madison Square Garden will play host to ‘The Ring 6’ world title showdown between Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson on Saturday, January 31.

And the main event fighters will meet at the legendary venue this Wednesday, December 10, at a launch Press Conference in New York City, starting at 1pm.

The January 31, 2026, extravaganza is brought to fight fans by SELA and Matchroom Boxing, and will be broadcast live, exclusively worldwide on DAZN.

Tickets will officially go on sale via ticketmaster.com with pre-sale launching this Wednesday, December 10 at Noon EST, with the exclusive window closing at 11am EST the following day. Then, on Thursday, December 11, public on-sale is live from Noon EST.

“Madison Square Garden boasts a storied boxing legacy, having hosted countless world title bouts,” said Joel Fisher, Executive Vice President, Marquee Events and Operations, MSG Entertainment.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Teofimo and Shakur, in collaboration with our partners SELA and Matchroom Boxing, for what promises to be another unforgettable championship night at The World’s Most Famous Arena.”

Brooklyn’s Lopez (21-1, 13 KOs) will be putting his WBO and The Ring Junior-Welterweight titles on the line when he takes on current WBC Lightweight World Champion Stevenson, stepping up to 140 for the first time.

The thrilling matchup at the start of 2026 will serve as a fourth title defense for ‘The Takeover’ Teofimo as he looks to extend his six-fight winning streak following his most recent victory, a unanimous decision win over the previously undefeated Arnold Barboza Jr during The Ring’s historic Fatal Fury Times Square card last May.

For Shakur, who will also be fighting just a few miles from his hometown of Newark, New Jersey, this represents an opportunity to become a four-weight world champion.

The southpaw’s most recent fight came just two months after Teofimo’s triumph, when he claimed a unanimous decision win against mandatory challenger William Zepeda to retain his WBC lightweight belt during July’s stacked Ring III event at Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York.

The pair will meet this Wednesday at the legendary Madison Square Garden – the fabled boxing venue which has hosted some of the most iconic fight nights in the history of the sport, including the 1971 ‘Fight of the Century’ between late Heavyweight greats Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier.