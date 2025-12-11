Jasmine Artiga to Defend WBA Flyweight World Title at the WBA Annual Convention – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association’s Annual Convention, set this year in Orlando, Florida, will play host to a landmark night for women’s boxing. Headlining the card, American standout Jasmine Artiga will put her WBA flyweight world title (112 lbs) on the line against Italy’s Stephanie Silva—a matchup loaded with intensity, skill, and symbolism as it unfolds in the middle of the organization’s most important yearly gathering.

Artiga enters the bout fresh off two successful title fights in 2025. Built on relentless pressure, sharp footwork, and blistering combinations, the Florida native has carved out her place among the elite in the sport. Fighting on home soil and backed by a partisan American crowd, she brings both momentum and tactical discipline—traits that allow her to maintain a high pace across ten hard rounds.

On the other side stands Stephanie Silva, representing Italy in the biggest opportunity of her career. Known for her aggression and genuine knockout power, Silva is a fighter unafraid of trading leather—always one punch away from altering the entire trajectory of a fight. For her, the challenge will be imposing her physical strength while preventing Artiga from dictating the distance behind her jab. Silva arrives hungry, dreaming of becoming a world champion and giving Italian women’s boxing a historic boost.

The clash presents a compelling stylistic contrast: Artiga’s methodical, high-output consistency versus Silva’s explosiveness and finishing ability. For the defending champion, the blueprint is clear—stay composed, operate from mid-range, and chip away at the challenger round by round. Silva, meanwhile, will look to shrink the ring, apply educated pressure, and land the kind of power shots that can flip the scorecards—or end the night early.

Beyond the stakes in the ring, this fight carries special significance. Taking place during the WBA Annual Convention, it becomes a global showcase for women’s boxing and highlights the rapid development of the lighter weight classes on the international stage. In recent years, the WBA has emphasized its commitment to equity and growth in women’s boxing, and this bout stands as a testament to that mission.

The WBA flyweight world title is widely regarded as one of the most competitive belts in women’s boxing, featuring top-tier champions and challengers from around the world. Whoever emerges victorious will not only leave Orlando with the gold but also find herself in prime position for unification fights and high-profile defenses.

In the end, Orlando is set to witness a night that blends tradition with the future—the WBA Annual Convention as a space for vision and organization, and Jasmine Artiga vs. Stephanie Silva as a vivid reminder of the vibrancy of women’s boxing today. A matchup that promises strategy, excitement, and the potential to reshape both fighters’ careers.