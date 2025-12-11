Home / Boxing Videos / Relive the epic battles from Pitbull vs. Roach Fight Night

Relive the epic battles from Pitbull vs. Roach Fight Night

Premier Boxing Champions 10 mins ago Boxing Videos



Relive the epic battles from #PitbullRoach Fight Night on Prime Video. Full fight night highlights are available NOW on the PBC YouTube channel! 🥊

▶️ https://youtu.be/3jHPDJOBF5w

#FultonFoster
#LaraGonzalez
#RamosMosley
#MartinBarthelemy

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

The Knockout that ROCKED Belfast! 😱⚡️ #boxing #boxingmatch #knockout #boxinghighlights

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions Get closer to …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved