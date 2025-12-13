Skye Nicolson outclasses Yuliahn Luna, wins WBC Interim Title | Matchroom Boxing





Skye Nicolson picked up the WBC Interim Super Bantamweight Title with a dominating win over Yuliahn Luna in Stockton on Saturday, 13 December 2025 to move one step closer to another World Title shot.

