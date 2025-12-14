Home / Boxing Videos / Diego Pacheco climbs off the canvas to beat Kevin Lele Sadjo | Matchroom Boxing

Diego Pacheco climbs off the canvas to beat Kevin Lele Sadjo | Matchroom Boxing

Diego Pacheco is forced to get off the canvas to decision the unbeaten Kevin Lele Sadjo over 12 rounds in Stockton, California. Full fight highlights and post-fight interview.

