Diego Pacheco climbs off the canvas to beat Kevin Lele Sadjo | Matchroom Boxing

Diego Pacheco is forced to get off the canvas to decision the unbeaten Kevin Lele Sadjo over 12 rounds in Stockton, California. Full fight highlights and post-fight interview.
