Diego Pacheco climbs off the canvas to beat Kevin Lele Sadjo | Matchroom Boxing





Diego Pacheco is forced to get off the canvas to decision the unbeaten Kevin Lele Sadjo over 12 rounds in Stockton, California. Full fight highlights and post-fight interview.

#PachecoSadjo #Boxing #DiegoPacheco

***

#matchroomboxing

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.