Joe Cordina Dominates Gabe Flores In His Own Back Yard | Matchroom Boxing

What a win for Joe Cordina on away soil in Stockton, CA to defeat Gabe Flores and win the WBO International Lightweight Title to move a step closer to challenging for the full World Title in 2026.
