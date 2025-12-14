Home / Boxing Videos / Joe Cordina Dominates Gabe Flores In His Own Back Yard | Matchroom Boxing

Joe Cordina Dominates Gabe Flores In His Own Back Yard | Matchroom Boxing

What a win for Joe Cordina on away soil in Stockton, CA to defeat Gabe Flores and win the WBO International Lightweight Title to move a step closer to challenging for the full World Title in 2026.

