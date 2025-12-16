Tim Bradley Challenges Jake Paul to TWO FOR ONE Fight, Reveals Crawford Sparring Story





In this episode of The Art of Ward, Andre Ward sits down with Hall of Famer Tim Bradley live at the House of Boxing in San Diego. Bradley calls out Jake Paul AND his trainer J’Leon Love to a “two for one” fight in the same night—and reveals why he’s training at 5:30 AM to back it up. The two-division, five-time world champion also shares the untold story of discovering Terence Crawford’s greatness during a sparring session, the truths behind his trilogy with the legendary Manny Pacquiao, plus his incredible journey from being expelled in second grade to the Hall of Fame.

