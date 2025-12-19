Andre Ward's HILARIOUS Warning If Jake Paul Beats Anthony Joshua





FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/l-9eE8yuxCU

Andre Ward and Roy Jones Jr. break down Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua ahead of the December 19th fight. While both Hall of Famers expect AJ to dominate, they acknowledge the danger if Jake Paul lands his right hand. Ward puts the pressure on Joshua: “The sport of boxing is counting on you.” Plus, Ward delivers the FUNNIEST moment of the episode — if Jake Paul manages to hurt AJ, he’s immediately calling the promoter to set up his own fight.

