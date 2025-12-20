Home / Boxing Videos / 24 Rounds Shared, Now On Same Team: Oleksandr Usyk X Anthony Joshua

24 Rounds Shared, Now On Same Team: Oleksandr Usyk X Anthony Joshua

Matchroom Boxing 4 hours ago Boxing Videos



Watch a short clip from training camp as Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua go over some drills in the build-up to AJ’s win over Jake Paul.

#shorts #oleksandrusyk #anthonyjoshua

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

“I'm hungry for more” 👀 Anthony Joshua eyes next fight after Jake Paul KO

► Subscribe to Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub ► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports Watch as Anthony …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved