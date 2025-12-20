24 Rounds Shared, Now On Same Team: Oleksandr Usyk X Anthony Joshua

Watch a short clip from training camp as Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua go over some drills in the build-up to AJ’s win over Jake Paul.
#shorts #oleksandrusyk #anthonyjoshua
Watch a short clip from training camp as Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua go over some drills in the build-up to AJ’s win over Jake Paul.
#shorts #oleksandrusyk #anthonyjoshua
Tags * Anthony Boxing boxing preview Boxing Results Eddie Hearn Joshua Live Boxing Matchroom Matchroom Boxing OLEKSANDR ROUNDS shared team usyk
► Subscribe to Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub ► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports Watch as Anthony …