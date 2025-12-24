Can David Picasso cause an upset to Naoya Inoue this Saturday in Riyadh? Watch a clip from the open workout just 3 days out.
#shorts #inouepicasso #matchroomboxing
Can David Picasso cause an upset to Naoya Inoue this Saturday in Riyadh? Watch a clip from the open workout just 3 days out.
#shorts #inouepicasso #matchroomboxing
Tags * Boxing boxing preview Boxing Results David Eddie Hearn Fight hands Inoue Lets Live Boxing Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Picasso Workout
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel …