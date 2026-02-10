Keith Thurman: I’m The Final Boss

The former unified champion plans to remind the world that he’s still king when he faces WBC Welterweight World Champion Sebastian Fundora Saturday, March 28 in a PBC PPV on Prime Video, live from Las Vegas.

The current landscape of the super welterweight division is about to face its ultimate litmus test. On Saturday, March 28, former unified king Keith “One Time” Thurman returns to the spotlight to challenge WBC Super Welterweight World Champion Sebastian Fundora. The high-stakes matchup headlines a PBC Pay-Per-View on Prime Video (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT), live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

This isn’t just a comeback for Thurman. It’s a mission to prove that while a new generation has arrived, the “Final Boss” of the division hasn’t gone anywhere.

Originally scheduled for late last year, the bout was pushed back due to a Fundora injury. While delays can frustrate some, Thurman has used the hiatus to master the unique physical puzzles presented by the 6’6″ champion.

“I was starting to get used to the height and reach discrepancy last camp and now I’m just activating that muscle memory for this camp,” Thurman explained. “This was my first time sparring guys that tall, so having this extra time makes me feel more confident.”

Invoking the wisdom of his late mentor, Thurman is approaching this fight with academic precision. “My original coach Ben Getty used to say: ‘you do your homework, you pass the test.’ Now that we’ve had more time to study, I plan on passing with flying colors.”

Thurman enters the ring with a resume that few active fighters can match. While he acknowledges the rise of young stars like Fundora, he remains firm in his standing within the sport.

“ I’m already a stamped Hall of Famer. ”

Former Unified Welterweight World Champion Keith “One Time” Thurman

“I’m already a stamped Hall of Famer for what I accomplished at welterweight,” Thurman said. “There is a plethora of young fighters that have taken over, including Sebastian Fundora. I believe in my skills and my talent. Say I’m the gatekeeper, but I’m the final boss.”

Thurman isn’t just looking for a win; he’s looking for a resurrection. He views his journey as the hallmark of a true champion—one who knows how to recover from adversity. “To me, the real great champions are the type of champions who stumble, only to rise up again. That’s what I’m trying to do right here right now.”

As the March 28 date approaches, the “One Time” bravado is in full effect. Thurman noted that while Fundora is a man of “few words,” the ring is where the talking ends. He even issued a stern reminder to the champion about past vulnerabilities.

“Beating me would be the greatest accomplishment of your career Fundora… You have been hit and not gotten off the canvas. I’m happy to make you experience it again,” Thurman warned.

“Patience is a virtue. We’ve got one thing on our mind this whole camp, and that’s timber!”

For a closer look at Fundora vs Thurman, check out our fight night page.