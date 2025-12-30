HEAVY HANDS 💥 The BEST Heavyweight Clashes of the Year 💣

Fights you want to see in 2026 Usyk v Kabayel Moses v AJ Wardley v Dubois Beterbiev v Bivol 3 Jai v Benavedez […]

Hamzah Sheeraz v Diego Pacheco Britain's Hamzah Sheeraz has been ordered to fight Diego Pacheco for the vacant WBO super-middleweight title following Terence Crawford's retirement.... […]

Adam Azim v Gustavo Lemos British light-welterweight Adam Azim will face Argentina's Gustavo Lemos live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on 31 January at the Copper Box Arena in... […]

Lawrence Okolie v Ebenezer Tetteh Lawrence Okolie is set to fight Ebenezer Tetteh on Sunday, December 21st, 2025, at Onikan Stadium, Lagos. The fight is scheduled for 10 rounds in... […]

Craig Richards vs. Dan Azeez British light heavyweights Craig Richards and Dan Azeez are set to make history when they headline Matchroom Boxing's first event in Ghana. With... […]

Cordina wins!! Joe Cordina is in line for a shot at becoming a two-weight world champion after dominating Gabriel Flores Jr in California on the way to a unanimous... […]

Badou Jack vs Noel Mikaelian Ik no one gives a fuck. Tied going into r5 […]

Kubrat Pulev v Murat Gassiev Kubrat Pulev will face the challenge of Murat Gassiev on Friday, December 12th, 2025, at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, Dubai. The fight will be... […]

Jazza Dickens is a world champion Liverpool's Jazza Dickens said he has been upgraded to WBA super-featherweight champion after Lamont Roach was stripped of the title. American... […]

I'm having this strange feeling... .. that we will be seeing Opetaia v Benavidez in the near future. I just have a feeling we will be talking about that fight build up within the next... […]

Shabaz Masoud v Peter McGrail SHABAZ MASOUD and Peter McGrail headline a stacked fight card THIS SATURDAY in Monte Carlo! The pair will go head-to-head for the European... […]

Hamzah Sheeraz v Christian Mbilli Hamzah Sheeraz will fight for the vacant WBC super-middleweight world title after Terence Crawford was stripped of the belt. Crawford won the belt... […]

Alimkhanuly fails drugs test before scheduled Lara fight Janibek Alimkhanuly has tested positive for a banned substance before his scheduled middleweight unification bout against Erislandy Lara on Saturday.... […]

There is a Roy Jones JR vs Gerald Mcclellan amateur fight out there... .. apparently it is from the 1988 Golden Glove tournament fight where Gerald won. I would LOVE to see it. Can any of you boxing sleuths go on a hunt... […]