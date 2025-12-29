Anthony Joshua Update – Matchroom Boxing

Anthony Joshua was involved in a road traffic accident in Lagos, Nigeria, earlier today.

With profound sadness it has been confirmed that two close friends and team members Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele have tragically passed away.

Matchroom Boxing and 258 BXG can confirm that Anthony sustained injuries in the accident and was taken to hospital for checks and treatment.

He is in a stable condition and will remain there for observation. Our deepest condolences and prayers are with the families and friends of all those affected – and we ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.

No further comment will be made at this time.