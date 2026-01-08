Home / Boxing Videos / “Ryan Garcia Vs Conor Benn Is Arguably Biggest Fight In Boxing!” – Eddie Hearn

“Ryan Garcia Vs Conor Benn Is Arguably Biggest Fight In Boxing!” – Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn talks a potential mega fight between Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn later in 2026. Watch the full interview now.

