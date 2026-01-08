Home / Boxing Videos / LIVE Press Conference | Agit Kabayel vs Damian Knyba | The Homecoming 🇩🇪

Join us in Düsseldorf, Germany as we kick off the year with a huge heavyweight fight week as Agit Kabayel prepares to fight Polish Giant Damian Knyba in an undefeated match up for the WBC Interim World Heavyweight Championship. Also hear from a STACKED undercard featuring the return of Jaider Herrera, Daniel Dietz, Nelvie Tiafack, Granit Shala, Petar Milas & Seun Salami.

Watch Kabayel vs Knyba this Saturday Live on DAZN Boxing

