Eddie Hearn Exclusive: Latz & Sina Tribute, Dalton Smith Vs Matias, Teo Vs Shakur | Matchroom Boxing





It’s our first interview with Eddie Hearn of the new year just days out from Dalton Smith’s WBC World Super Lightweight Title clash with Subriel Matias. Hearn pays tribute to Anthony Joshua team members Latz and Sina who tragically passed away at the back end of the year and talks January 31’s big card in New York headlined by Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson and a monster undercard including Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams’ World Title shot, Andy Cruz’s fight with Raymond Muratalla for the IBF World Lightweight Title, Josh Kelly’s crowning moment against Bakhram Murtazaliev, the Welterweight mix including Conor Benn, Devin Haney, Lewis Crocker and much more!

