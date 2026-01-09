Home / Boxing Videos / CAMP HOUSE | Manuel Flores vs. Jorge Chavez 2 | Run it Back!

CAMP HOUSE | Manuel Flores vs. Jorge Chavez 2 | Run it Back!

Golden Boy Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Coachella Valley’s Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores (20-1-1, 16 KOs) and Tijuana’s Jorge “El Niño Dorado” Chávez (14-0-1, 8 KOs) will meet in a rematch that could define the next phase of their careers. The super bantamweight bout is scheduled for 10 rounds, will take place on Friday, January 16, live from Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., and will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

#goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2026 #boxinghighlights #watchondazn #goldenboyfightnight #camphouse #guccymanyflores #jorgechavez #floreschavez2

Watch our fights LIVE and on-demand on DAZN:
https://www.dazn.com/en-US/home

Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Face

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

Eddie Hearn Exclusive: Latz & Sina Tribute, Dalton Smith Vs Matias, Teo Vs Shakur | Matchroom Boxing

It’s our first interview with Eddie Hearn of the new year just days out from …

© Copyright 2000 - 2026, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved