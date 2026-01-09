CAMP HOUSE | Manuel Flores vs. Jorge Chavez 2 | Run it Back!

Coachella Valley’s Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores (20-1-1, 16 KOs) and Tijuana’s Jorge “El Niño Dorado” Chávez (14-0-1, 8 KOs) will meet in a rematch that could define the next phase of their careers. The super bantamweight bout is scheduled for 10 rounds, will take place on Friday, January 16, live from Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., and will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN.
