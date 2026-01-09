Home / Boxing Videos / “Two Elite Fighters In Their Prime!” – Eddie Hearn On Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson

Eddie Hearn believes we’ll get to see two generational talents in Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson go against each other on January 31 in New York!

