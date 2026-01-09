LIVE Weigh-In | Agit Kabayel vs Damian Knyba | The Homecoming 🇩🇪





Join us in Düsseldorf, Germany as we kick off the year with a huge heavyweight fight week as Agit Kabayel prepares to fight Polish Giant Damian Knyba in an undefeated match up for the WBC Interim World Heavyweight Championship. See our main event weigh-in alongside a STACKED undercard featuring Jaider Herrera, Nelson Birchall, Daniel Dietz, Nelvie Tiafack, Granit Shala, Petar Milas, Seun Salami & more!

Watch Kabayel vs Knyba this Saturday Live on DAZN Boxing

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/

WhatsApp: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb5vqsm8qJ02AgQ5MA1t

Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial

Website: https://queensberry.co.uk

To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing