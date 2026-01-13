LIVE Launch Press Conference | Anthony Cacace vs Jazza Dickens | St. Patrick's Day Weekend! 🇮🇪





Join us at The Gibson Hotel, Dublin for the launch press conference of a STACKED night of boxing with THREE World Title Fights where Jazza Dickens puts his WBA Super-Featherweight Title on the line against Irish fan favourite Anthony Cacace. Pierce O’Leary finally gets his shot at World Title glory against Mark Chamberlain & Jono Carroll meets Colm Murphy in an all Irish Derby. Hear all their thoughts and more as we kick off the road to St Patrick’s Day. 🇮🇪

