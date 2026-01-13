Flores and Chávez Settle the Score with WBA Continental USA Title on the Line – World Boxing Association

Next Thursday, January 16, the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert will host the long-awaited rematch between Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores and Jorge “El Niño Dorado” Chávez, as the two finally look to break the deadlock that left fans wanting more last summer.

At stake is more than just local bragging rights. The WBA Continental USA super bantamweight title will be on the line, a belt that can fast-track the winner up the World Boxing Association rankings.

Their first encounter, held in July 2025, ended in a controversial majority draw. One judge scored the bout 97-93 for Chávez, while the other two turned in identical 95-95 cards.

Flores, the hometown favorite with a record of 20-1-1 and 16 knockouts, controlled the early rounds with his trademark power, but faded down the stretch as Chávez (14-0-1, 8 KOs) took over with higher punch output and sharp lateral movement. Still unbeaten, Chávez has been vocal about feeling he was “robbed” of a victory the first time around.

The rematch shapes up as a classic stylistic clash.

The left-handed puncher Flores must prove he has made the necessary conditioning adjustments to avoid giving ground in the later rounds. His power remains his greatest weapon, but his defense came under scrutiny in their first meeting.

Chávez, meanwhile, showed he can absorb Flores’ heavy shots and fire back with fast, fluid combinations. This time, his stated goal is to leave no doubt and keep the judges out of the equation.

“This time there will be no doubts. I learned a lot from the first fight, and I’m going to show why I’m the best super bantamweight in the region,” Flores said during training camp.

Chávez has been just as direct on social media: “He knows he lost the first one. In Palm Springs, the belt is coming home with me.”