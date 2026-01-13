Abdullaev Looks to Continue His Rise Against Veteran Abreu – World Boxing Association

This Friday, January 16, the bright lights of Palm Springs, California, will shine on a matchup that could help shape the future of the junior welterweight division. Rising Uzbek standout Ruslan Abdullaev will take on seasoned Uruguayan veteran Eduardo “El Verdugo” Abreu for the WBA Continental Gold junior welterweight title.

The Uzbek Phenom

Abdullaev (3-0, 1 KO) enters the bout carrying the label of a “future star.” Following an outstanding amateur career that saw him crowned World Champion in 2023 and represent Uzbekistan at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the 23-year-old has made a seamless transition into the professional ranks.

Now training in the Coachella Valley alongside the Díaz brothers, Abdullaev has shown a level of poise and ring IQ that belies his limited pro résumé. In his most recent outing in September 2025, he thoroughly outclassed Kevin Johnson, making it clear that his technical polish and punch volume are already operating at a championship level.

Standing in his way is Eduardo Abreu (14-1-1, 10 KOs), a rugged test who sees this fight as the opportunity of a lifetime on U.S. soil. The 37-year-old Uruguayan is a battle-tested veteran of the South American circuit, armed with respectable power that has accounted for most of his opponents inside the distance.

Known for his come-forward style and ability to absorb punishment, Abreu is aiming to deliver one of the year’s biggest upsets.

Abdullaev’s footwork and hand speed could overwhelm Abreu in the early rounds, but this will be the first time the Uzbek prospect faces a rival with Abreu’s durability, savvy, and edge in a scheduled 10-round contest.

Fighting essentially on his adopted home turf, Abdullaev will enjoy a psychological edge and strong local support as he looks to take another decisive step forward in his rapid ascent.