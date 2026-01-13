Keyshawn Davis Reveals He Was Drinking Every Day Last Camp + Jamaine Ortiz: “He Didn't Pick Me”





Andre Ward & Roy Jones Jr. sit down with Keyshawn Davis and Jamaine Ortiz ahead of their clash on the Lopez vs. Stevenson undercard on January 31st in Madison Square Garden. Keyshawn Davis admits he was drinking daily during his last camp, a revelation that explains his struggles on the scale. Now he’s promising a different mindset as he looks ahead. Meanwhile, Jamaine Ortiz makes it clear he wasn’t chosen — he earned this shot. The tension between accountability and rivalry sets the stage for fireworks.

Follow Andre Ward – https://www.instagram.com/andresogward/

Follow Roy Jones Jr. – https://www.instagram.com/royjonesjrofficial/

—

New Customers Bet $5 Get $300 in Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins. The Crown Is Yours! Sign up using dkng.co/ATSFIGHTS or through my promo code ATSFIGHTS. #DKPartner

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). Void in ONT/OR/NH. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new customer. Must register new account to receive reward Token. Must select Token BEFORE placing min. $5 bet to receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your bet wins. Min. -500 odds req. Token and Bonus Bets are single-use and non-withdrawable. Token expires 2/1/26. Bonus Bets expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Terms: sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos. Ends 1/25/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

—

0:00 Intro; Dre & Roy’s thoughts on Davis vs. Ortiz

11:07 DRAFTKINGS AD BREAK

12:27 – Keyshawn Davis Interview

25:28 NETFLIX AD BREAK

25:58 Jamaine Ortiz Interview

Want to listen via Audio?

Apple – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-art-of-ward/id1767454006

Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/show/2zgtdAGaqvrEJza1c0RdvL?si=a94a7b4be17542e0

Follow on social!

Instagram Fight – https://www.instagram.com/atsfight/

Instagram Boxing – https://www.instagram.com/atsboxing/

Tiktok – https://www.tiktok.com/@atsboxing

X ATS Fight – https://x.com/ats_fight

Follow All the Smoke

Instagram – http://instagram.com/allthesmoke.productions