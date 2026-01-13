Home / Boxing Videos / KO | Manuel Flores & Jorge Chavez Top 5 Knockouts

KO | Manuel Flores & Jorge Chavez Top 5 Knockouts

Golden Boy Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Relive some of the best knockouts from “Gucci” Manny Flores and Jorge Chavez as they gear up for their highly anticipated rematch on January 16, 2026.

#goldenboypromotions #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #boxinghighlights #mexicanboxer #goldenboyfightnight #mexicovsusa #elcamaron #zepedafarmer #therematch #top5kos #knockouts

Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on TikTok:
https://bit.ly/4bDOXVa
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

Gabriel Rosado is picking Shakur Stevenson to win over Teofimo lopez 😳

Watch #InsideTheRing NOW on DAZN. @InsideRingShow | @RingMagazine Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube …

© Copyright 2000 - 2026, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved