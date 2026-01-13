KO | Manuel Flores & Jorge Chavez Top 5 Knockouts

Relive some of the best knockouts from “Gucci” Manny Flores and Jorge Chavez as they gear up for their highly anticipated rematch on January 16, 2026.
#goldenboypromotions #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #boxinghighlights #mexicanboxer #goldenboyfightnight #mexicovsusa #elcamaron #zepedafarmer #therematch #top5kos #knockouts
Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on TikTok:
https://bit.ly/4bDOXVa
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl