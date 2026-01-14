Power Clash in Bangkok for the WBA Asia Gold – World Boxing Association

On January 31, 2026, Bangkok, Thailand, will become the epicenter of Asian boxing when Britain’s Prince Patel takes on Tanzanian knockout artist Yahaya Mussa for the vacant WBA Asia Gold super lightweight title.

Patel (33-1-2, 28 KOs) enters off a quiet 2025, having fought just once—and ended it by knockout. The Blackburn native, known as much for his sharp tongue as his technical, aggressive style, is aiming to add another regional belt to his extensive résumé.

With an 84% knockout rate, Patel has shown that his power has carried up from bantamweight and super bantamweight into the super lightweight ranks.

Mussa (11-0-1, 11 KOs) arrives from Tanzania as a genuine threat. Every one of his victories has come by knockout, making him a perfect finisher. Though this will be his debut on Thai soil, he has steamrolled domestic opposition and brings the confidence of a fighter who has never tasted defeat.

This matchup is the classic clash of experience and volume versus raw power and momentum. For Patel, the key will be leveraging his championship-round savvy and southpaw stance to frustrate Mussa and drag him into deep waters. For Mussa, it’s all about relentless pressure—and landing one of those fight-ending bombs before the Brit can impose his rhythm.