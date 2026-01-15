Unbeaten Andy Cruz prepares for Muratalla title chance | Matchroom Boxing





Undefeated Andy Cruz, 6-0 (3KOs) gets to work for the “the most important fight” of his career. The decorated amateur challenges IBF lightweight champ Raymond Muratalla on January 24, 2026, in Las Vegas at the Fontainebleau’s BleauLive Theater.

Witness Cruz preparing for his first world title challenge.

***

#matchroomboxing #andycruz #eddiehearn

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.