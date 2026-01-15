Home / Boxing Videos / Unbeaten Andy Cruz prepares for Muratalla title chance | Matchroom Boxing

Unbeaten Andy Cruz prepares for Muratalla title chance | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Undefeated Andy Cruz, 6-0 (3KOs) gets to work for the “the most important fight” of his career. The decorated amateur challenges IBF lightweight champ Raymond Muratalla on January 24, 2026, in Las Vegas at the Fontainebleau’s BleauLive Theater.

Witness Cruz preparing for his first world title challenge.

***
#matchroomboxing #andycruz #eddiehearn
Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

'I took his soul second time round” 💀

► Subscribe to Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub ► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports #shorts ► Boxing …

© Copyright 2000 - 2026, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved