Arnold III Puts His Unbeaten Record on the Line Against “Manzana” Farías – World Boxing Association

This Friday, January 30, Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California, will host a pivotal matchup with international implications for two fighters traveling parallel paths. U.S. unbeaten prospect Samuel Arnold III will square off against seasoned Argentine Fernando Ezequiel “Manzana” Farías, with the WBA NABA super lightweight title looming in the background.

Samuel Arnold III (14-0, 8 KOs) enters the bout riding the momentum of his young career. The Dallas, Texas native has drawn attention across the American boxing scene thanks to his spotless record and his towering 6-foot-3 frame—an unusual physical advantage at 140 pounds that allows him to control distance with authority.

Arnold capped off a dominant 2025 campaign that included a unanimous decision victory over veteran Vaughn Alexander in August, followed by the capture of the NABA title at super middleweight in October via knockout of Juan Barajas. Now trimming down in weight to chase success at super lightweight, the Texan is aiming to prove that his pure boxing skills and high ring IQ can translate across divisions.

Standing in the opposite corner is Fernando Ezequiel Farías (11-2-3, 4 KOs) of Junín, Buenos Aires, the most experienced test Arnold has faced to date. A rugged and battle-tested fighter, Farías is no stranger to fighting on U.S. soil, having previously shared the ring with highly regarded prospects such as Russia’s Timur Kerefov and Brazil’s Yamaguchi Falcão.

At 31 years old, “Manzana” is known for his orthodox stance and his ability to absorb punishment while remaining competitive. After rediscovering the win column in Argentina during 2025, Farías returns to California intent on leveraging his experience to hand the American prospect his first professional defeat.

Arnold III will look to maximize his significant reach advantage, keeping Farías at bay with a jab that has earned praise from analysts for both its power and precision. Farías, meanwhile, must close the distance and turn the fight into a close-quarters battle, where his experience in extended bouts and his commitment to body work could test the durability of the rising Texan.