MOLLY McCANN EYES ‘HUGE’ STATEMENT START TO 2026 AS SHE JOINS BUMPER WOOD-WARINGTON CARD IN NOTTINGHAM ON FEBRUARY 21

Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena is set to be completely sold out on Saturday, February 21, when two former World Champions – and bitter enemies – Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington collide in an eagerly awaited rematch.

And Super Bantamweight McCann, who last year switched to Boxing following an incredibly successful MMA career, wants to make a big impression earlier in the evening when she steps inside the ropes for the third time – looking to extend her perfect start in the professional ranks following her recent win last November against Ebonie Cotton in Birmingham.

“I cannot wait to fight on the Wood-Warrington II undercard,” said Merseyside’s McCann, speaking to Matchroom Boxing.

“I know how amazing both sets of fans are. Trust me, the atmosphere at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham is going to be absolutely electric.

“I’m looking forward to sharing the rest of the card with some incredible fighters. But, mainly, I’m very excited to show how much I have levelled up since my last fight and get this massive year off to a good start. It’s huge for me.”

Ishamel Davis (15-3, 6 KOs) makes the first defence of his British Super Welterweight crown when he faces Matchroom Boxing’s recent recruit, Bilal Fawaz (10-1-1, 3 KOs).

The Londoner overcame Junaid Bostan (10-1-1, 8 KOs) – who also returns to action on February 21 – in a thrilling, tough-fought contest last October in Sheffield and will be determined to upset the odds again.

But Davis, who conquered Sam Gilley in an enthralling bout back in November 2025 on the Benn-Eubank II card at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, will be in no mood to surrender his newly acquired title at the first time of asking.

Popular Heavyweight hero Dave Allen (24-8-2, 19 KOs) is back in action too as he looks to set up some huge fight nights ahead and bounce back to winning ways following his October spirited defeat by Arslanbek Makhmudov.

One of Britain’s very best and Derby’s own Sandy Ryan (8-3-1, 3 KOs) bids to become a two-weight World Champion when she takes on Mexico’s fearsome Karla Ramos Zamora (12-10-2, 4 KOs) for the vacant WBC World Super Lightweight Title.

And former WBO Welterweight queen Ryan is joined on the card by future mega star of female Boxing, Tiah-Mai Ayton (4-0, 4 KOs) as the teenage Bantamweight – dubbed by the great, Katie Taylor as a future Undisputed ruler of the world – goes up against Brazil’s Catherine Tacone Ramos (9-3-1, 2 KOs), looking to stretch her flawless record.