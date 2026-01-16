SMALLS VS RAMOS TOPS STACKED UNDERCARD FOR NAVARRETE-NUNEZ BLOCKBUSTER IN GLENDALE Philly talent faces Arizona’s two-time World title challenger on Feb 28

Smalls (16-0 11 KOs) claimed the title in his last outing on home turf in Philadelphia, dropping Jose Roman Vazquez twice over ten rounds to pick up his first belt and biggest win to date.

‘Boots’ Ennis’ stablemate now steps up once again, and this time he’s entering the Lion’s Den to take on Phoenix’s Ramos (28-6-3 22 KOs) in another step-up showdown. Ramos returns to the ring after a grueling World title battle with WBC champion Mario Barrios in Texas in November, missing out on becoming a World ruler with their tussle ending in a draw.

Ramos will be eager to get back into position for a third shot at a World title, having faced Yordenis Ugas for the WBA strap in September 2020, and for Smalls, the showdown gives the 26 year old the chance to further stake his claim for more big fights at 147lbs – a must-win night for both fighters in the desert.

“2026 is my year,” said Smalls. “I am coming for everybody that is in my way to becoming World champion in the division, and that starts with Abel Ramos on February 28.”

“Devin Haney, Mario Barrios, Rolly Romero and Lewis Crocker – I am calling out all of you. I am taking over the Welterweight division and there is nothing stopping me. On February 28, Abel Ramos – it’s belt to ass. Statement time.”

“I am excited to be back in the ring,” said Ramos. “It’s going to be an action-packed fight card, and I am ready to put on a show for all my people here in Phoenix.”

Elsewhere on a stacked card in Arizona, Arturo Cardenas defends his WBC Continental Americas Super-Bantamweight title against Jordan Martinez. Mexican Cardenas (17-0-1 9 KOs) puts the title on the line for the fourth time after a successful third defense in Stockton, California in December, and does so against unbeaten Arizonan Martinez (16-0 15 KOs) who will be hungry to claim the biggest win of his career and rip Cardenas’ title away.

“A big thank you to my team at RGBA and Matchroom for the opportunity to perform on such a great card between two Mexican warriors,” said Cardenas. “On February 28, I am looking forward to putting on an exciting fight for the fans there in Arizona and continuing my climb to a World title.”

“Quiero Gerra! (I want war) Quiero Sangre! (I want blood),” said Martinez. “Arturo is making a big mistake in taking this fight. This is the opportunity I have been waiting for, asking for, and now it’s finally here. This is my city. This is my time. February 28, don’t blink.”

A third title fight on the card sees Emiliano Vargas continue his rise in the paid ranks, defending his WBO Latino and WBC NABF Super-Lightweight titles against Agustin Quintana. Vargas (16-0 13 KOs) claimed the vacant WBO Latino title in Mexico in November with a landslide points win, and the Las Vegas starlet will be aiming to kick 2026 off in style in Arizona against Quintana (22-2-1 13 KOs), the experienced Argentinian on a four-fight winning streak which included him handing Marc Castro a first defeat in December 2024.

“The fans in Arizona have always supported my family, and I can’t wait to put on a show for them February 28,” said Vargas. “This is a great card headlined by two Mexican warriors, and I’m thrilled to be part of it.”

There’s more local flavor on the card in the shape of unbeaten Super-Lightweight Trini Ochoa (21-0 9 KOs), while unbeaten Texan Super-Welterweight Hector Beltran Jr (6-0 5 KOs) and unbeaten Las Vegas pair Rahman Muhammad (1-0 1 KOs) and Phillip Vela (4-0 2 KOs) all taste action and will be matched in due course.