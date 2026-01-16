WBA Orders Gadzhimagomedov–La Cruz – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee has ordered a mandatory bout between bridgerweight champion Muslim Gadzhimagomedov and interim titleholder Julio César La Cruz.

The negotiation period officially began on January 16, when formal notice was sent to both camps, and will run through February 15.

Gadzhimagomedov last fulfilled a mandatory defense on October 17, 2024, and his next one was required to take place before July 16, 2025. With that deadline now expired, the WBA has ruled that the Russian champion must face the Cuban contender without delay.

Should the parties fail to reach an agreement within the prescribed timeframe—or if either side declines to sign—the Championships Committee reserves the right to call a purse bid, in accordance with WBA regulations.