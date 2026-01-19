Ramírez vs. Benavidez set for May 2 in Las Vegas – World Boxing Association

Gilberto Ramírez will defend his WBA cruiserweight world title against David Benavidez on May 2 in Las Vegas, Golden Boy Promotions and both camps confirmed over the weekend.

The Mexican champion will face the American of Mexican descent in a highly anticipated clash that will also have the WBO version of the title on the line.

“El Zurdo” is coming off a dominant unanimous decision victory over Yuniel Dorticos last June, a performance that marked the second successful defense of his black-and-gold WBA belt. He now heads into a marquee showdown scheduled for Cinco de Mayo weekend.

Benavidez, widely regarded as one of the sport’s top pound-for-pound fighters, will take on a new challenge by moving up in weight. The reigning light heavyweight champion is stepping into the cruiserweight division in pursuit of further glory and the chance to become a two-division world champion.

In his most recent outing on November 22, Benavidez stopped Anthony Yarde with a seventh-round technical knockout to retain his title and continue his impressive professional run.

Ramírez enters the fight with a record of 48-1 (30 KOs), while Benavidez stands undefeated at 31-0 with 25 knockouts.