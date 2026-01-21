10 days to showdown in Puerto Rico – World Boxing Association

The matchup between Abass Baraou and Xander Zayas is beginning to heat up with just 10 days remaining before fight night. On January 31, both fighters will step into the ring at the Coliseo José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, to unify the WBA and WBO titles.

Germany’s Baraou will be making the first defense of his WBA crown, which he captured last August with a victory over Yoenis Téllez in Orlando, Florida. The 31-year-old entered that bout as the underdog but delivered a standout performance, claiming the black-and-gold belt against the odds.

Now he faces Zayas, the reigning WBO champion and a Puerto Rico native who enjoyed a strong amateur career, highlighted by a U.S. Youth National Championship in 2018. At just 23 years old, Zayas is already a world titleholder.

In his most recent outing, Zayas defeated Jorge García to secure the WBO world championship, and like Baraou, this unification bout marks his first title defense. He understands that a victory would elevate his career to another level and is eager to clear this demanding hurdle.

With only 10 days to go, anticipation continues to build for what promises to be a memorable night. Baraou enters with a record of 17 wins, 1 loss, and 9 knockouts, while Zayas remains unbeaten at 22-0, with 13 victories coming inside the distance.