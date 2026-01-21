Albert Ramirez set for interim title defense against Richards – World Boxing Association

This coming Thursday, February 5, the Casino de Montréal in Canada will roll out the red carpet for undefeated Venezuelan contender Albert Ramírez, who will make the first defense of his WBA interim light heavyweight world title. Standing across the ring will be Britain’s Lerrone “The Sniper” Richards.

Ramírez (22-0, 19 KOs) arrives at this bout riding the momentum of a dream 2025 campaign. The native of El Vigía cemented his status as the WBA’s mandatory challenger last August in Libya, where he captured the interim belt by stopping previously unbeaten Jerome Pampellone in seven rounds.

Boasting an eye-catching 86 percent knockout ratio, the southpaw Venezuelan has turned Montréal into something of a second home, having fought at this venue on multiple occasions. Richards presents a stylistic puzzle, however. The Brit is known for his slick, evasive defense, which will require Ramírez to show tactical patience before unleashing his explosive left hand.

Richards (19-1, 4 KOs) heads to North America looking to spring the upset. While he lacks Ramírez’s concussive power, Richards is widely regarded as one of the division’s most technically refined boxers. Trained by Dave Coldwell, the Londoner is no stranger to winning on foreign soil and will rely heavily on his footwork to frustrate the Venezuelan champion.

Both fighters are southpaws, a dynamic that often neutralizes conventional advantages and places a premium on whoever can best establish the jab.

Ramírez is expected to press forward, cut off the ring, and invest in body work, while Richards will aim to keep the fight at center ring, scoring with clean, isolated shots.