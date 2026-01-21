“The Family Reunion Will Happen!” – Andy Cruz Talks 'Son' Keyshawn Davis Future Fight

Andy Cruz discusses a potential future fight with old amateur rival Keyshawn Davis after he wins the IBF World Lightweight Title this Saturday.
#shorts #keyshawn #andycruz
Andy Cruz discusses a potential future fight with old amateur rival Keyshawn Davis after he wins the IBF World Lightweight Title this Saturday.
#shorts #keyshawn #andycruz
Tags * 39Son39 Andy Boxing boxing preview Boxing Results Cruz Davis Eddie Hearn Family Fight FUTURE happen Keyshawn Live Boxing Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Reunion talks
🎟️ Buy #RING6 | Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson | Jan 31 | Exclusively on …