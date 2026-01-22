The WBA Mourns the Passing of Journalist Alfredo Arismendi – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) deeply mourns the passing of journalist Alfredo Arismendi, fondly known throughout the boxing world as “Cocolo” Arismendi, who died on January 21, 2026, on Venezuela’s Margarita Island.

Arismendi was a respected voice in Venezuelan sports journalism and, for many years, a valued member of the WBA’s journalistic staff. He brought professionalism, sound judgment, and an honest perspective to boxing coverage. His work stood out for its rigorous reporting, narrative clarity, and a human touch that earned him the admiration of colleagues, fighters, and executives alike.

WBA President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza, along with the Executive Committee of the World Boxing Association, expressed their sorrow at the loss of a man who was not only an institutional collaborator, but also a true friend of boxing and a communicator firmly committed to truth and professional ethics.

“Cocolo” Arismendi practiced journalism with passion and respect, understanding boxing as a sport, an industry, and a cultural expression. His legacy lives on in every honest report, in every chronicle written with sensitivity, and in the memories of those who shared newsrooms, events, and long nights around the ring with him.

The World Boxing Association extends its heartfelt solidarity to his family, friends, and fellow professionals during this time of grief, and pays tribute to the career of a journalist whose imprint will forever remain part of boxing history.