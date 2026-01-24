Home / Boxing Videos / Raymond Muratalla & Andy Cruz Gloved Up And Ready To Fight 👊

Raymond Muratalla & Andy Cruz Gloved Up And Ready To Fight 👊

Watch as Raymond Muratalla and Andy Cruz go through their final pad routines before war in Vegas. The IBF World 135lbs Title is on the line live on DAZN.

