PBC Flashback: Russell vs. Magsayo

A look back at this hotly-contested world title bout that ended in controversial fashion back in January 2022.

PBC Flashback is a monthly series dedicated to celebrating some of the biggest moments in the rich history of Premier Boxing Champions. Each month, we take a deep dive into the archives to highlight a major bout that occurred during that same month in years past. From championship upsets to legendary wars, join us as we revisit the moments, the athletes, and the drama that have defined the PBC era.

On January 22, 2022, WBC Featherweight World Champion Gary Russell Jr., then the longest reigning champion in boxing, faced undefeated Filipino slugger Mark Magsayo in the main event of a PBC card from the Borgata Hotel in Atlantic City.

Russell came into the bout widely considered among the world’s best, having held his title for nearly seven years. Magsayo, however, represented his stiffest test in years. The hungry challenger nicknamed “Magnifico” was first discovered by the legendary Manny Pacquiao, who signed Magsayo to a promotional contract and guided him to this, his first world title shot.

The early going was dominated by Russell’s signature speed. Even after a long layoff, his jab looked sharp, and he appeared to be outboxing the larger Magsayo. But in the fourth round, the trajectory of the fight changed in an instant. Russell appeared to re-aggravate what he says was a pre-existing right shoulder injury. Magsayo believes it was a right hand to the shoulder that did the damage. Either way, Russell began visibly wincing and for the remaining eight rounds, his lead hand became virtually useless. It was a scenario that would have forced most fighters to quit, but Russell chose bravely fought on.

What followed was a masterclass in survival and technical savvy. He fought the majority of the championship bout with only his left hand, using movement and pot-shots to keep the aggressive Magsayo at bay. Magsayo never stopped coming forward behind greater activity and power shots.

After 12 thrilling rounds, final cards read 114-114 and 115-113 (twice) for Magsayo, making him the winner and new champion by majority decision.

While the Filipino celebrated a childhood dream realized, Russell earned a different kind of respect. He had lost his belt, but he had proven his mettle by taking an elite challenger to a majority decision while effectively disabled. Is a rematch on the table? It should be, given how good this fight was.

