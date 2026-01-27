Home / Boxing Videos / “I Believe I'll Stop Murtazaliev!” – Josh Kelly Eyes World Title Glory

“I Believe I'll Stop Murtazaliev!” – Josh Kelly Eyes World Title Glory

Josh Kelly is just days away from his first shot at the World Title. Feared puncher Bakhram Murtazaliev is the defending Champion in his way. PBK believes he has what it takes to snatch the gold in Newcastle.

#shorts #joshkelly #matchroomboxing

