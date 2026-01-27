Why Xander Zayas Is Fighting His Former Sparring Partner & Bruce Carrington's MSG Dream





Two of boxing’s brightest young stars join Andre Ward & Roy Jones Jr. on this edition of THE HALL OF GAME to discuss the biggest fights of their careers. WBO junior middleweight champion Xander Zayas breaks down his upcoming unification bout against former sparring partner Abass Baraou in San Juan, Puerto Rico, revealing the insider dynamics of fighting someone you trained with and what it means to carry Puerto Rico’s boxing legacy. WBC interim featherweight champion, Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington, opens up about his Madison Square Garden homecoming fight, the weight of being the eighth world champion from Brownsville, Brooklyn, and the emotional near-quit moment in 2018 that almost ended his career.

0:00 – Intro

1:02 – Xander Zayas Interview Begins

3:32 – Zayas on Fighting Former Sparring Partner Abass Baraou

6:05 – Roy Jones Jr. on Training Zayas

8:31 – Zayas on Unification Goals

10:52 – Zayas on Puerto Rico Buzz & Legends Attending

13:02 – Zayas on The “Switch” – From Nice Guy to Fighter

19:06 – Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington Interview Begins

20:38 – Carrington on MSG Fight & Hometown Pressure

25:06 – Carrington on Coming from Brownsville, Brooklyn

26:45 – Carrington on Eight World Champions from Brownsville

29:26 – Carrington on Carlos Castro Strategy

30:00 – Carrington’s Near-Quit Story & Finding His Love for Boxing

34:04 – Carrington’s Brutal Olympic Trials Weight Cut Story

