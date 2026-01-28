Home / Boxing Videos / First Fight Week Face Off: Teofimo Lopez Vs Shakur Stevenson 🏀 On Court At The Knicks

First Fight Week Face Off: Teofimo Lopez Vs Shakur Stevenson 🏀 On Court At The Knicks

Watch as Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson launched Fight Week in New York with a Face Off at The Knicks game at the iconic Madison Square Garden, Saturday’s battleground!

#shorts #teofimoshakur #boxing

