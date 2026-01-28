Has Usyk got his sights set on Tyson Fury once more? 👀

Tyson Fury v Arslanbek Makhmudov Former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury will face Arslanbek Makhmudov in the UK on 11 April as he ends his latest spell of retirement. The... […]

The future of boxing Very long article. Written by Thomas Hauser who has written books you've probably read and is the best boxing journalist out there. Long story short,... […]

IVB Boxing Plans to stage the most attended event in boxing history have been announced by live sports entertainment organisation iVisit Boxing (iVB). San... […]

Oleksandr Usyk v Andy Ruiz Ruiz Jr has reunited with Manny Robles, the trainer who masterminded his famous win over Anthony Joshua in June 2019, which saw him briefly become... […]

Mario Barrios v Ryan Garcia Ryan Garcia had plenty to say about his ex-coach Joe Goossen's move to train Mario Barrios for their world title fight. Garcia will attempt to... […]

Derek Chisora v Deontay Wilder Derek Chisora is rumoured to face Deontay Wilder. This would be a surprise as the Usyk v Wilder fight is being worked on. The contest would be... […]

Bakhram Murtazaliev vs Josh Kelly Josh Kelly has a tough task on his hands to try and win a Super Welterweight IBF world title. He does have home advantage in a fight at Newcastle and... […]

Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson This is a huge fight and so early in the year. I have watched loads of promotional videos and this is grabbing my attention. Two elite boxers at... […]

Canelo no longer the big star Canelo Alvarez has penned in a return to the ring for September in Riyadh as he headlines a card sold as “Mexico against the world”. Alvarez’s... […]

Brian Norman new trainer Brian Norman has dropped his dad as his trainer and moved to Derrick Davis. […]

Giant film about Naz New film out on Naz which may be worth watching. It is out today and there has been a lot of promotion. He was big and inspired a new generation of... […]