Bruce Carrington Opens Up on Becoming the 8th World Champion from Brownsville, Brooklyn

WBC featherweight champion Bruce ‘Shu Shu’ Carrington discusses his upcoming title defense at Madison Square Garden and what it means to be the eighth world champion from Brownsville, Brooklyn. Carrington opens up about his 2018 near-quit moment, the brutal Olympic trials experience, and the legendary boxing legacy he’s carrying from a neighborhood that produced Mike Tyson, Zab Judah, Riddick Bowe, and Shannon Briggs.

