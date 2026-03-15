Why so serious?

Who says you can’t have fun while punching people in the face for a living?
📺 Watch Gloves Off: #FundoraThurman today: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9T7BmUM0gNA
Who says you can’t have fun while punching people in the face for a living?
📺 Watch Gloves Off: #FundoraThurman today: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9T7BmUM0gNA
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Nothing to see here, just two talking… 😏 #BarbozaJrSimsJr | LIVE on DAZN | tonight