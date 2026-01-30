Why Xander Zayas Knows Exactly How Abass Baraou Fights—They Were Sparring Partners





FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/rK4XwqavQQ8

Xander Zayas discusses the unique dynamic of fighting Abass Baraou, his former sparring partner, in a WBA/WBO junior middleweight unification bout. Zayas reveals what both fighters learned about each other in the gym, why every camp is different than sparring sessions, and how they both knew they’d eventually meet at the top of the division.

Follow Andre Ward – https://www.instagram.com/andresogward/

Follow Roy Jones Jr. – https://www.instagram.com/royjonesjrofficial/

—

New customers, bet $5 and get extra bonus bets if your bet wins. The Crown Is Yours! Sign up using dkng.co/atsfights or through my promo code ATSFIGHTS. #DKPartner

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). Void in ONT/OR/NH. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new customer. Must register new account to receive reward Token. Must select Token BEFORE placing min.

—

Want to listen via Audio?

Apple – https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-art-of-ward/id1767454006

Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/show/2zgtdAGaqvrEJza1c0RdvL?si=a94a7b4be17542e0

Follow on social!

Instagram Fight – https://www.instagram.com/atsfight/

Instagram Boxing – https://www.instagram.com/atsboxing/

Tiktok – https://www.tiktok.com/@atsboxing

X ATS Fight – https://x.com/ats_fight

Follow All the Smoke

Instagram – http://instagram.com/allthesmoke.productions