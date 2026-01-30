Delayed Not Denied 🙏 Moment When Eddie Hearn Tells Ammo Williams World Title Fight Is Off Vs Adames

Watch the heartbreaking moment Eddie Hearn tells Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams his dream WBC World Middleweight Title fight against Carlos Adames on the Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson undercard is off.
#shorts #eddiehearn #boxing
Watch the heartbreaking moment Eddie Hearn tells Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams his dream WBC World Middleweight Title fight against Carlos Adames on the Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson undercard is off.
#shorts #eddiehearn #boxing
Tags * Adames Ammo Boxing boxing preview Boxing Results Delayed DENIED Eddie Eddie Hearn Fight Hearn Live Boxing Matchroom Matchroom Boxing moment TELLS title Williams WORLD
January 30, 2026 — Ring 6: Teomfimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson weigh in live from …